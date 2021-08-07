Lionel Messi has reportedly turned down a Premier League deal in order to avoid a reunion with Liverpool.

Despite Chelsea’s late interest, Lionel Messi is said to have agreed to join PSG this summer.

After his surprising departure from Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, the 34-year-old is in the process of selecting where he will play next.

Several clubs from various leagues have been connected with a move for Argentina star Lionel Messi, with many fans hoping to see him play in the Premier League.

However, it appears that this will not be the case, as PSG appears to be winning the race to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Ligue 1 club has “concluded” talks with Messi’s father, Jorge, who also acts as his agent, according to The Independent.

Although Mauricio Pochettino has yet to make a formal offer, the “principals” of a two-year contract have been negotiated.

According to the article, intermediaries attempted to arrange a meeting between Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and Barcelona star Jorge Messi, but the Blues may have missed out on a contract as talks with PSG advance.

Chelsea are forging ahead with preparations to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku, despite the fact that a deal for Messi appears improbable.

The Belgian striker moved to Everton from Stamford Bridge in 2014, but is allegedly close to returning to the London club.

Lukaku is expected to cost £97 million, with Inter Milan hoping to make a handsome £23 million profit on the 28-year-old.