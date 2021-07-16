Lionel Messi and how Liverpool snatched the 133-goal scorer from Arsenal.

After a sensational debut season, Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old stunned Liverpool fans when he scored after a mazy dribble against Newcastle United in the U18 Premier League North, a goal that would go on to earn Liverpool goal of the season ahead of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane goals.

During the March international break, Musialowski was also selected to train with the first-team group, playing in a training match alongside Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

The young Pole has now committed his long-term future to Liverpool and will look to impress Klopp during the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria, where he will be rubbing shoulders with Virgil van Dijk and James Milner.

So, who is this young winger who claims to have Lionel Messi’s dribbling style?

Karolina Kurek, a Polish-based Liverpool supporter, told the ECHO as part of the Academy Show podcast from Blood Red, “What I can tell you is that he started his football career when he was five with the local team, Ajaks Czestochowa.”

“His coach was fantastic with the young players since he didn’t care about the results and instead focused on making them have fun.”

“Many coaches in Poland have a problem with preventing junior players from doing natural things and instead teaching them techniques from a young age.

“However, he didn’t suggest, ‘Just pass it,’ instead allowing them to demonstrate their abilities. He wanted the players to be able to play their own game and dribble.”

Musialowski had previously played for a few clubs in his homeland at various levels.

“Musialowski transferred from Ajaks Czestochowa to Rakow Czestochowa when he was nine years old, and his coach was not thrilled about it,” Kurek stated.

“Rakow Czestochowa is a good team in Poland – they play in the first division – but they always choose the best young players!”

“Musialowski was a winger there, and his coach, Mariusz Solecki, said that he not only won the player of the tournament, but was also the top goalscorer.”

“He scored 133 goals in 88 games.” The summary comes to a close.