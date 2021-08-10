Lionel Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain, giving Liverpool a boost in the transfer market.

After leaving Barcelona, Lionel Messi will join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The surprising departure of the Argentine attacker from the Camp Nou was confirmed on Thursday after the club refused to give him a new contract owing to financial difficulties.

PSG, the French champions, moved rapidly to get Messi’s signature, beginning talks late Thursday and concluding the agreement today. Messi has agreed to a two-year contract.

After Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, he becomes their fourth high-profile free signing of the summer.

There had been valid concerns that Messi would join his old manager Pep Guardiola at Man City, implying that a player widely regarded as the greatest of all time will play for Liverpool’s Premier League opponents next season.

PSG, on the other hand, acted quickly to secure Messi’s services and will now attempt to win the Champions League for the first time in 2021/22.