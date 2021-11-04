Lionel Blair, the’showbiz trooper,’ has received tributes.

Following his death at the age of 92, entertainer Lionel Blair was lauded as a “showbiz soldier.”

In the early hours of this morning, the TV personality, who had a spectacular career spanning 70 years, passed away.

Blair was a team captain on Give Us A Clue and participated on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and the BBC reality series The Real Marigold Hotel in 2017.

“Dear Lionel,” actress Bonnie Langford captioned a photo of herself dancing with Blair on Twitter. It was an honor to be your dance partner.” “RIP beloved Lionel Blair,” Julian Clary tweeted. “If ever there was a showbiz trooper, this is it.” “A humorous, kind, kind, sensitive, and gifted man,” singer Michael Ball tweeted.

“I’m so sorry for his family and for our company. One-of-a-kind. “Rest in peace, wonderful man.” Blair’s buddy and TV actor Christopher Biggins stated they chatted frequently on the phone and that Blair had contacted him two weeks ago while he was out.

“He was just the most amazing, loving, hilarious, true giver of life,” he told BBC News. His vitality was incredible.” Biggins said he met Blair on the set of Give Us A Clue, in which Blair co-starred with Una Stubbs, who died earlier this year.

“I’m sure he’s up there now entertaining Una,” he continued.

“He was just brilliant, a wonderful entertainer who will be sadly missed,” Biggins said of Blair, who was “extremely competitive” and “liked to win.”

“He could sing, he could dance, he was just like Bruce Forsyth,” Biggins told the BBC.

He described Blair as the “king of the pantomime” and a man who was “adored” by the public, saying he had a “great sense of humour” and was a “tribute to his magnificent family.”

Biggins said the news of Blair’s death came as a shock, but that he was “beautifully cared for” by his wife and children.

“A true chum, an entertainer beyond measure, an archive of a beautiful age, an amazing talent,” broadcaster Danny Baker tweeted.

"RIP Lionel Blair, 92," Piers Morgan tweeted. A fantastic all-around entertainer and a beautiful gentleman. "It's bad news."