Lionel Blair, the legendary showbiz entertainer, has passed away at the age of 92.

According to his management business, he died surrounded by his family.

Since the 1970s, the star has been a regular on British television.

The actor, choreographer, tap dancer, and television host was known for his role in the film Give Us a Clue.

He has been on Celebrity Big Brother and The Real Marigold Hotel in recent years.

“He lived to a ripe old age, he was adored by his family, and I believe he died in their company, which is great,” his agent added.

He married Susan in 1967 and the two of them had two children before becoming grandparents.

Online tributes are already pouring in.

“#lionelblair RIP Britain has lost another wonderful entertainer,” Hyder said.

Russ stated, “Lionel Blair, rest in peace. A tremendous show-stopper. 92 runs isn’t awful.” Graham stated, ” “I was saddened to learn about Lionel Blair’s death today. The star of my all-time favorite commercial.”