Lion sculptures created by celebrities will be on show.

As part of a global art installation, life-size lion statues sculpted by celebrities such as Ronnie Wood and Noel Fielding will be shown in UK cities.

The Tusk Lion Trail aims to raise awareness about dangers to the species’ survival as well as conservation measures to save it.

It was founded by Tusk, a UK conservation charity whose patron is the Duke of Cambridge.

In total, 47 sculptures constructed by celebrities and artists will be installed on city streets around the world, including London, Edinburgh, and Bristol in the United Kingdom, The Hamptons in New York, Sydney, Wellington, and Nairobi in Kenya.

Fielding, John Cleese, and Mathew Horne, British actors, as well as Rolling Stone guitarist Wood and Dire Straits bassist John Illsley, have all contributed pieces to the exhibition.

Chris Westbrook, the charity’s curator, gathered together people from the worlds of art, design, film, theater, and comedy.

The number of lions is declining, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of threatened species, and the species is classified as “vulnerable.”

Each sculpture strives to showcase a particular aspect of the lion while also raising awareness for lion conservation activities throughout the world.

27 sculptures will be installed in various locations throughout London, including Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, and Covent Garden.

The public is urged to follow a route and “collect” each lion as they pass by using both real and digital maps. At tuskliontrail.com, you can find the maps.

The Pride of Lion sculptures will be on exhibit until the end of September, after which they will be auctioned off in London in November to raise funds for Tusk’s work in Africa.

The sculptures “lining the streets of major locales across the globe for the crowds to view ahead of the auction fills us with pleasure,” said Roy Hughes, executive vice president of network operations for Europe at DHL, which is supporting the trail.

Tusk previously raised £750,000 with the Rhino Trail in 2018, and hopes to beat that with the Lion Trail this year.

The charity’s goal, according to its mission statement, is to “amplify.”