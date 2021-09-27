Lineup, tickets, and location for Sound City Liverpool 2021.

After being canceled last year because to the pandemic, Sound City, a music festival that showcases emerging music alongside established artists, returns to Liverpool this weekend.

Over the previous 14 years, Sound City has held events on three continents, showcasing bands such as Ed Sheeran, Florence and The Machine, Stormzy, Paloma Faith, The 1975, and Years & Years, who have gone on to achieve great success.

This year’s festival will take place in the Baltic Triangle at Grand Central Hall, Arts Club, Leaf, Jimmys, EBGBS, Jacaranda, The Kazimier Stockroom, and The Shipping Forecast, among other venues. The Bombed Out Church is where wristbands can be picked up.

Cream’s “On the Waterfront” tour will return to Liverpool’s Pier Head in 2022 for 30th anniversary performances.

The Sound City+ conference will be held at British Music Experience, which is located on the riverfront in the Cunard Building. The conference provides an opportunity to interact with, learn from, and share ideas with leading industry professionals, making it ideal for anybody interested in a future in music.

A lineup of national and international artists will perform in our city from October 1 to 3. Some names will be familiar to you, while others will be unfamiliar, allowing you to become infatuated with the music of some brand-new groups.

Gracey, Nauos, Deco, Molly Payton, Beabadoobee, The Snuts, Not3s, Baby Queen, Gracey, Nauos, Deco, Beabadoobee, Beabadoobee, Beabadoobee, Beabadoobee, Beabado

The Murder Capital, The Mysterines, Lanterns On The Lake, Lottery Winners, King No-One, Monks, Blondes, Tom Rogan, Pixey, Stanleys, and more will be performing with special guest Jamie Webster.

Carla Prata, L’objectif, Rianne Downey, Brooke Combe, The Luka State, Rejjie Snow, The Lathums, Lapsley, Miraa May, The Royston Club, Carla Prata, L’objectif, Rianne Downey, Brooke Combe, The Luka State, and more.

Tickets are currently on sale for £32.45 each day or £65.45 for the weekend. There are also special bundles available, such as a ticket and a t-shirt, a ticket and a poster, or a VIP ticket.