Line ups, entry hours, and the NHS Covid pass for Camelphat at Liverpool Pier Head.

Today is the second day of the On The Waterfront festival, which will take place at Liverpool’s Pier Head.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC headlined the festival’s opening night, which also featured performances by The Zutons and Rebecca Ferguson.

Camelphat, a Liverpool DJ duo, will headline a massive homecoming show today, with Pete Tong, Yousef, and Lauren Lo Sung also performing.

Camelphat, a DJ duo, are gearing up for a “mindblowing” homecoming show on Liverpool’s waterfront.

The Grammy-nominated pair is performing in their hometown today, and all 12,000 tickets have already been sold. Mike Di Scala, from West Derby, and Dave Whelan, from Anfield, make up Camelphat.

Dave stated of the audience’s reaction to today’s show, “It’s insane.” We didn’t even reveal the lineup; we only revealed our name.

“When we got the offer, we were thinking, ‘Are you sure we can do this?’ The promoters stated, “100%.” This is going to be a piece of cake for you.’ They deserve credit for believing in us.”

Over the weekend, the four-day festival will continue with Cream Classical and Cream Classical Ibiza, including artists such as Armand van Helden and Faithless.

For those attending today’s event, we’ve compiled all of the pertinent information, including the lineup and set times, below.

Location & Tickets

Cream and Circus Present Camelphat On The Waterfront tickets have now sold out totally.

Liverpool Pier Head, L3 1HT, will host the event. James Street is the closest station.

The celebration is totally outside, so dress appropriately for the weather, according to the organizers. Click here for the complete four-day weather prediction.

Time limits and the NHS Covid pass

The gates will open at 4 p.m. tonight, and the final chance to enter the event will be at 8 p.m. At 11 p.m., On The Waterfront will come to an end. You cannot leave and then return to the festival after you have arrived.

All ticket holders must bring a valid form of identification to the event, which is strictly 18+.

You must demonstrate your COVID-19 status in order to watch today’s show. You must supply one of the following:

Prior to traveling to, proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test.