Line-up, tickets, and everything you need to know about Cream Classical Liverpool 2021.

This weekend, Cream Classical On The Waterfront will take over Liverpool’s Pier Head.

The festival will begin on Thursday, September 16 and last for four days, with four separate events.

The concerts were announced earlier this year, with the goal of celebrating the return of live music after more than a year of COVID restrictions.

Camelphat, a DJ duo, are gearing up for a “mindblowing” homecoming show on Liverpool’s waterfront.

This weekend, big names like Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Groove Armada, and Pete Tong, as well as Liverpool band The Zutons, will perform.

Camelphat, a DJ duo from Liverpool, will perform a headline event on Friday, marking the group’s long-awaited return to their hometown.

Rebecca Ferguson, Faithless, and Armand Van Helden are among the other acts scheduled to perform on Saturday and Sunday, with more to be revealed.

The waterfront in Liverpool is prepared for an incredible weekend, and we’ve included all the information you’ll need in a handy guide below.

Liverpool Pier Head, L3 1BZ, will host On The Waterfront.

The closest train station to the festival is James Street, which is approximately a seven-minute walk from the Pier Head. Lime Street in Liverpool is a 20-minute walk away.

In the town centre, parking is available, with the nearest Q-Park located at 35 Strand Street, L1 8LT.

The gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and the events close at 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The deadline for entry is 8 p.m.

The gates open at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and the events close at 11 p.m. on both days. The deadline for entries is 5 p.m.

All ticket holders must provide proof of COVID-19 status in order to attend this year’s festival. This can be proven by providing either:

Prior to the festival, I had a negative NHS Lateral Flow test.

Proof of full vaccination (both doses) – second vaccination must have been 14 days prior to the event

Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 of the festival.

On The Waterfront is strictly 18+ and all attendees must bring ID.

Once you have entered the festival, you cannot leave and then return. Organisers have stated once you have left the site you will not be allowed to re-enter.

Tickets for Thursday's show are still available.