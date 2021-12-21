Line-up, start date, and judges for Celebrity Masterchef 2021 Christmas Cook-Off

Celebrity Masterchef is returning for a Christmas special, and some of the participants may be familiar to you.

Ten of the most notable celebrities from previous seasons return for two holiday specials.

Gregg Wallace and John Torode, both of MasterChef fame, will be tasting their dishes and critiquing their cooking talents.

The following are the ten celebrities who will be taking part:

Gemma Collins is a British actress.

Swashbuckler Joe Swashbuckler Joe Swashbuck

Essex, Joey

Neil Ruddock is a British actor.

Judi Love is a character in the film Judi Love

Pollard, Su

Rev Coles, Richard Mabuse, Oti Dennis, Les Mica Paris is a writer who lives in Paris. They’ll be vying for the title of Christmas champion as well as the all-new Celebrity MasterChef Golden Whisk trophy.

On BBC One and iPlayer, the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off will air.

Tonight, December 21, at 8 p.m., the first episode will air.

Oti Mabuse, Joey Essex, Neil Ruddock, comedian Judi Love, and actor Su Pollard create recipes utilizing ingredients from a seasonal advent calendar.

The second episode will air at 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 23.

Christmas recipes from around the world are recreated by Gemma Collins, Joe Swash, Les Dennis, Mica Paris, and the Rev Richard Coles.