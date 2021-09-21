Line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dan Walker is a well-known broadcaster.

The 2021 season of Strictly Come Dancing premiered last weekend, with celebrities matched with professional dance partners.

The celebrities went to the dance floor for the first time in a collective dance, but on Saturday they will dance alone.

The tournament will see 15 celebrities battle for the Strictly glitterball while also learning how to dance like the pros.

Who is chef Tilly Ramsay on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Tilly Ramsay, Rhys Stephenson, Tom Fletcher, and Rose Ayling-Ellis are among the contestants this year.

Dan Walker, who will be dancing with Nadiya Bychkova, will also be there, but how did he get to where he is now?

Dan Walker, who is he?

Dan was born on March 19, 1977, in Crawley, Sussex, and is 44 years old.

He resided there until he was 18 years old, when he went to the University of Sheffield to study History, and then in 1999 he received an MA in Journalism Studies.

Dan identifies as an Evangelical Christian and is the son of a local church minister and a Welsh mother.

He also decided not to work on Sundays when he first started working and has stuck to it throughout his career.

Dan began his radio career as a sports presenter and pundit for Manchester’s Key 103 radio station for four years.

Walker began his career in television with a six-month stint as a commentator on Granada Television’s Football League Review show before joining BBC regional news programme North West Tonight.

Dan took over as the host of Fooball Focus from Manish Bhasin in 2009, however he quit after 12 years on May 22, 2021.

Dan then took over as host of BBC Breakfast from Bill Turnbull in 2016, and his first show aired on February 29th.

Dan will compete in the Strictly Come Dancing series in 2021, it was announced on August 10th of this year.