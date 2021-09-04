Line-up for Soccer Aid 2021: Celebrities with ties to Liverpool in this year’s match.

Tonight is the return of the annual Soccer Aid game.

The England against. Rest of the World match will feature a mix of renowned footballers and celebrities with the hopes of raising thousands of pounds for Unicef.

The match will be broadcast live on ITV and will take place at the Etihad Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd.

Since its inception in 2006, when Robbie Williams organized the first edition, the charity event has been a big success.

This year, the pop icon is coaching the England team with Sven Goran Eriksson, Micah Richards, and David Seaman on the other side of the field.

Harry Redknapp, Judy Murray, and Robbie Keane are in charge of the Rest of the World, who will be seeking to continue their winning record after defeating England 4-3 on penalties last year after a 1-1 draw.

There is a significant Liverpool representation in this year’s Soccer Aid squads, since eight celebrities have strong ties to the city, and we’ve compiled a list of them here:

Wayne Rooney is a footballer who plays for Manchester United

The former Manchester United and Everton striker is one of the renowned footballers competing this year. After playing as a manager last year, the 35-year-old from Croxteth will don his boots for tonight’s match.

Jamie Carragher is a footballer who plays for the Manchester United

Over the years, the legendary Liverpool defender has become a frequent participant in the Soccer Aid matches, and will now play for England.

Jamie Redknapp is a British football manager.

This year, the former Liverpool captain will play for England, seeking to get one over on his father, Harry, who is in charge of the Rest of the World team.

Lee Mack is a well-known figure in the

The Southport comic has missed spot-kicks in each of his last three outings in the charity game, but he’s back to make amends.

His journey was covered on a Road to Soccer Aid show that aired earlier this week, and he was inspired to get match-fit for this year’s game.

