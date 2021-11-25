Line-up, dates, and ticket prices for Liverpool Sound City 2022.

Liverpool Sound City returns next year with big preparations for the festival’s 15th anniversary.

Over the course of two days next spring, a roster of acts will perform at various venues in the city center.

The first 15 acts confirmed for Liverpool Sound City 2022 include headliners Self Esteem and Warrington band The Lathums, who are both delivering their first festival headline sets.

In Liverpool, a record store featuring a bar and live music is set to open.

To commemorate their milestone performance, the first 1,000 Saturday ticket buyers will get an autographed postcard from The Lathums.

With a variety of panels, presenters, and programs, the Sound City+ Conference will return. It’s a gathering where “forward-thinking ideas” and conversations regarding the “future of the music and entertainment industries” are shared.

Many artists for Liverpool Sound City 2022 are yet to be revealed, but here’s what we know so far.

Self Esteem, The Lathums, Alfie Templeman, Yard Act, The Reytons, Abbie Ozard, Matilda Mann, The Royston Club, Bears In Trees, Buggs, Cody Frost, Fiona Lennon, Retro Video Club, and stayMellow are among the artists on the bill.

Dates

From Saturday, April 30 to Sunday, May 1, Liverpool Sound City 2022 will take place.

On Friday, April 29, the Sound City+ Conference will take place.

Prices

Saturday Day Tickets are £25, and Early Bird Weekend Tickets are £39.50.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 26th, and can be purchased online.