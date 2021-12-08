Line-up and ticket information for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which will visit Liverpool in 2022.

As part of its UK tour, Strictly Come Dancing will visit Liverpool next year.

The iconic Saturday night dance competition is touring the country, with some of the 2021 Strictly stars and their professional partners entertaining fans with their fancy footwork in 33 gigs, including three at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Janette Manrara, a former Strictly professional dancer and host of BBC2’s It Takes Two, will host the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

In 2022, the Masked Singer Live UK tour will visit Liverpool.

Head judge Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will be joined by Bruno Tonioli, who hasn’t been a part of the television program this year, to judge the celebs on the tour.

This weekend is the Strictly semi-final, and Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu, John Whaite, and Rhys Stephenson will all be attempting to wow the judges and the public once more in order to advance to the all-important final.

Despite the fact that the winner for this year has yet to be announced, the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2022 has been confirmed, and the lineup has been revealed.

Here’s all we know about the Strictly Come Dancing tour so far.

Dates

On February 3 (7.30pm performance) and February 4, 2022, the Strictly Come Dancing stars will visit Liverpool (2.30pm and 7.30pm performances).

Form a line.

“I’ve loved every minute of my Strictly experience so far, so the opportunity to continue it on the live tour next year is so thrilling!” Rose remarked. I’m really looking forward to performing in front of all of the supporters who have been so supportive throughout this wonderful series.” “I enjoyed my Strictly experience – it was an incredible dream come true for me to be a part of it, and as viewers witnessed, I wasn’t quite ready for it to stop,” Sara remarked. Going on tour will allow me to dance with Alja once more, which she has described as an incredible experience. For me, meeting the fans and performing in front of a live audience will be the cherry on top – I can’t wait!” “I’m ecstatic to be invited to join the Strictly tour,” Max stated. I understand how thrilling it is to perform in front of large arena crowds. “The summary comes to an end.”