Lindsey Graham warns that Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has “created the conditions for another 9/11.”

Graham, a Republican, stated on CBS News’ Face the Nation that the best way to avoid increased terror threats would have been to keep soldiers in place, and that working with indigenous forces is “the best insurance policy against another 9/11.”

He also claimed that President Joe Biden facilitated ISIS’s “floridization” in Afghanistan.

“A parade of horribles is about to begin,” Graham predicted. “The chances of another 9/11 have just skyrocketed.”

Just days after the Biden administration ordered an airstrike that killed two important members of ISIS-K, the senator stated that drone attacks will not diminish ISIS. The military action was in retribution for the attack on the Kabul airport on Thursday, which claimed the lives of 13 US service personnel and over 160 Afghans.

Graham chastised Biden, stating that future presidents will have to cope with the fallout from the withdrawal from Afghanistan. He also stated that leaving Americans “behind enemy lines” constitutes a breach of duty.

“This war isn’t over yet. We’ve entered a new dangerous chapter. Terrorists now rule Afghanistan, according to Graham.

He also warned that the Biden administration should not acknowledge the Taliban as Afghanistan’s representatives.

“I would advise the Biden administration not to legitimize or acknowledge the Taliban. Because if you do, you’re putting Americans in danger all around the world,” Graham warned.

The US military acknowledged on Sunday that an airstrike damaged an explosives-laden vehicle on its way to Kabul airport.

Security experts are afraid that the Taliban may struggle to battle ISIS if they are left with many of the most advanced American weapons handed to the Afghan army.

“What was surprising was that ISIS-K carried out attacks on a regular basis in Kabul, the operational center of the Haqqani network, the Salafi-oriented network within the Taliban with the closest links to Al-Qaeda of all the Taliban factions,” Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, told This website. “The Haqqani network, which used to ‘defend’ its area of operations against other Taliban factions, did not appear to retaliate in any way after these attacks. This notable lack of reaction on the part of the. This is a condensed version of the information.