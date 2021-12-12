Lindsey Graham is confronted by a Fox News host over her support for tax cuts that will add $2 trillion to the deficit.

On Sunday, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace confronted South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham about his support for former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which are expected to add $2 trillion to the national debt, while criticizing Democrats for pushing through legislation that isn’t fully funded.

Graham, along with other Republican members, has slammed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, claiming that if it becomes law, it will add hundreds of billions to the budget. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated last month that the social spending package “would result in a net increase in the deficit of $367 billion during the 2022-2031 decade, not factoring increased revenue generated by additional money for tax enforcement.” The CBO then produced a new evaluation of the Build Back Better Act this week, based on the assumption that the programs will be made permanent. If the programs were extended without steps to pay for them, the bill would “raise the deficit by $3 trillion over 2022 to 2031,” according to that analysis. The amended CBO assessment was requested by Graham and Republican Representative Jason Smith of Missouri.

During a Fox News Sunday interview, Wallace reminded Graham that he voted for Trump’s flagship tax cuts in 2017, despite the CBO’s estimate that they would add $2 trillion to the budget. Despite the CBO’s findings, Republicans asserted that the tax cuts would pay for themselves when they were passed.

“In 2017, President Trump and all Senate Republicans voted for tax cuts, which increased the debt by $2 trillion,” Wallace explained. “And, if you’re talking about budget gimmicks, it employed the same one there. For example, if you indicated that individual tax cuts will stop in 2025, you’d be correct “Wallace remarked.

Wallace then showed a videotape of White House press secretary Jen Psaki making the same point, implying that Republicans’ opposition to Build Back Better is based on hypocrisy.

“Does she have a point, Senator?” Wallace enquired of Graham.

“No, not really,” the South Carolina Republican said. He went on to declare that he enjoys “returning money to the taxpayer” and that he dislikes “spending more money than we did during World War II.” When Democrats say something like that, Graham says they’re “lying.” This is a condensed version of the information.