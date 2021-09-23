Lindsey Graham defends border agents on horseback, saying the border is “under siege.”

Senator Lindsey Graham defended border agents on horseback after viral photographs surfaced showing the agents using what appeared to be “whips” to subdue Haitian migrants.

The photographs sparked indignation among Democrats, who were outraged by the cowboy hat-wearing officials’ violent approach toward migrants at the US-Mexico border, where thousands of Haitians had lately been turned away while seeking asylum. While much of the outrage has focused on agents wielding alleged whips, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and others have claimed that the photographs show long reins.

During a Fox News interview on Thursday, Graham slammed Representative Maxine Waters’ criticism of the agents. Waters claimed on Wednesday that the film shows agents “whipping Black folks” and that it was “worse than what we saw in slavery.” Graham claimed that President Joe Biden’s immigration policies put the country “under siege,” and that criticizing “cowboy” border agents was “the most cruel thing that could be done.”

“Are you familiar with the cowboys? They’re federal officials tasked with securing the border, and she perceives them as the bad guys,” Graham explained. “Here’s what I want to tell the American people: The man on horseback is there to defend you and your family. The people coming across our border have made us all feel like we’re under siege.”

“The most horrible thing going on in America right now is that the men and women of Border Patrol have been completely abandoned, demagogued, scapegoat[ed], and treated like trash by elected leaders in the Democratic party and this administration,” he continued. “I’m not dissatisfied; I’m enraged.”

The Biden administration’s immigration policies have drawn bipartisan criticism, while the specifics of the criticism have varied depending on which side of the political spectrum it comes from. Waters said she was “pissed” at Biden for supporting former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, while Graham claimed Trump had “surrendered the border” and predicted a “big terrorist attack” as a result.

Border officials’ conduct are still being contested, with differing interpretations of the controversial photographs. Despite reports that one border agent was “twirling his long leather reins in a menacing manner,” an Associated Press assessment of video concluded that the agents were not. This is a condensed version of the information.