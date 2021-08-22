Lindsey Graham blasts Vice President Joe Biden over the Afghan evacuation, saying, “He’s been wrong about everything.”

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Republican, slammed President Joe Biden’s departure from Afghanistan on Saturday evening, saying he was concerned about a terrorist strike by the Islamic State at Kabul’s airport.

“I’m concerned that we’re allowing our people to fall into the hands of ISIS tonight. Graham said Fox News, “It’s almost like Jurassic Park of terrorism.”

“Right outside the airport, people have gathered in a large wad. How easy would it be for a suicide bomber from ISIS to blow up our troops and everyone trying to flee?” He went on to say more.

Graham’s remarks came as US authorities began modifying their evacuation strategy in Afghanistan on Saturday after learning of potential Islamic State threats.

“We can’t get our guys out,” Graham said, adding that the US needs to “push the perimeter back at the airport” and cancel the August 31 deadline set by Biden for removing soldiers from Afghanistan.

Graham stated, “The simple line is that this is an ill-conceived, disorganized, half-assed effort to get American people and those who fought for us out of Afghanistan.”

He went on to say that Biden is “putting all these folks in danger” and that he “has no concept what he’s doing.”

“He’s been wrong about everything for 40 years, and this plan that we’re trying to put into action is going to kill a lot of Americans, even those who fought alongside us, because ISIS will use the turmoil at the airport. “We have to repair this, and we have to fix it now,” Graham added.

Graham warned last week that if Biden leaves any Americans or Afghan allies in the country, he should be impeached.

On Sunday, the White House did not respond to a request for comment from This website.

Biden has been chastised for fleeing Afghanistan after the country was overrun by the Taliban last weekend.

The president has pledged to get all Americans who wish to come home out of the country, and has stated that the US will do “everything in our power” to evacuate Afghan allies as well.

The US embassy in Kabul issued a warning to American citizens on Saturday about potential “security concerns” outside the airport’s gates. It recommended Americans to avoid going to the airport unless absolutely necessary. This is a condensed version of the information.