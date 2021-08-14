Lindsey Boylan and Ron Kim criticize the New York State Assembly’s decision to put the Cuomo impeachment investigation on hold.

Following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, several New York Democrats are questioning the State Assembly’s decision to delay an impeachment investigation into him.

One of Cuomo’s accusers of sexual harassment, Lindsey Boylan, termed the decision to end the probe a “unjust cop out.”

In a tweet Friday afternoon, she added, “The public deserves to know the depth of the Governor’s misconduct and possibly crimes.” “His victims deserve justice, as well as the assurance that he will not be able to harm anybody else.”

“I feel the great disappointment so many have in our state’s leaders,” she stated in a tweet Saturday morning. What I also know is that the fight against corruption and the swamp is being led by innumerable women with many years left in their careers. This battle will be won by all of us working together. I am certain of that.”

“Cuomo will start claiming his innocence by saying the Assembly won’t impeach him since he didn’t do anything wrong,” Assemblymember Ron Kim, a vocal critic of the governor, said in a tweet. He’ll pretend to be the victim while criticizing 11 brave women who spoke out.”

He tweeted, “We can’t allow this to happen.”

He also provided a note from lawyer Robert Hockett, who stated that the Assembly’s decision is “regrettably lacking in both legal and persuasive authority.”

Here’s why the Assembly’s justification for not impeaching Cuomo is “regrettably weak on both legal authority and persuasive authority,” according to Robert Hockett @rch371.

1/ pic.twitter.com/P1SJoCOt8b https://t.co/dPgJevlWOJ

August 14, 2021 — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim)

The decision to discontinue the impeachment probe has left Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou devastated, nauseated, and outraged, according to a statement. She described it as “indefensible.”

“The Assembly failed its moral and constitutional obligation to New Yorkers by allowing Governor Cuomo to escape consequences for this misconduct,” she said. “Taxpayers have invested much too much in this investigation to let it die in the dark and in secrecy. New Yorkers need accountability and openness, and we all deserve to know the outcome of the Assembly’s investigation.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was contacted by this website, but no response was received before publishing. Any responses will be added to this article.

The State Assembly announced on Friday that one of the investigations will be suspended. This is a condensed version of the information.