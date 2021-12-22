Lina Khil, a 3-year-old girl who vanished from a playground, is still missing, according to police.

The hunt for a three-year-old girl who vanished while playing at a playground in Texas has intensified.

Lina Sadar Khil was last seen around 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET) on Monday in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio.

According to KSAT, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is “sparing no assets or resources” and searching every unit and automobile at the Villas Del Cabo complex where Khil was last seen.

McManus further stated that the child was with her mother at a playground just before she vanished. The mother had gone out for a short period and returned to find her daughter missing.

McManus said other individuals with their children were present at the playground at the time, though it was unclear how long the mother was gone. The parents of the child are helping with the investigation. After the family reported the youngster missing about 7.15 p.m., an Amber Alert was issued.

Officers are scouring the complex on foot and by helicopter, visiting each of the 300 apartments. They’ve also requested help from the FBI.

“Due to the suspect nature of the disappearance, officers are also searching for video, inspecting cars and dumpsters, and documenting license plates,” he added.

“We’ll keep going until, hopefully, we find Khil, but we’re not going to stop,” McManus added. “This will go on indefinitely. We’ve set up a command line and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future if necessary.” Officers are also attempting to identify others who were present at the playground at the time Khil vanished.

Khil is four feet tall and weighs 55 pounds, according to a police leaflet. Her shoulder-length hair was pulled back into a ponytail. When she vanished, she was dressed in a black jacket, a red dress, and black shoes.

The youngster is believed to be in significant or immediate risk, according to the police.

Khil’s relatives are Afghan refugees, according to reports. According to reports, the cops and the girl’s mother had a linguistic problem. As a result, the SAPD sergeants brought along an interpreter to aid communication.

Officers have also requested that anyone with information regarding the girl contact the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.