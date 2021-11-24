Lin Wood was fired by Kyle Rittenhouse due to her ‘insane’ QAnon and election fraud beliefs.

Kyle Rittenhouse has claimed that he fired his former lawyer Lin Wood because he considered her “crazy” for promoting QAnon and election fraud conspiracy theories.

Since being acquitted on all charges related to shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August, the kid has blasted Wood and another of his former attorneys, John Pierce.

On Monday, he told Tucker Carlson of Fox News that the couple held him in jail for longer than necessary while raising his $2 million bond through their FightBack Foundation.

Rittenhouse, 18, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday that his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, fired Wood in December 2020.

“We fired him because he was, like, going on with all this QAnon and election fraud stuff, and just stuff we don’t agree with,” Rittenhouse said when asked whether “the money that was in the pot” wasn’t being put towards bail.

“So it was his political ideas,” Banfireld inquired, to which Rittenhouse replied that it was a “combination of a little bit of that,” and that his family’s thought that he was “crazy” also had a role.

“Just how he believes he’s God, and he just says all these odd stuff like: ‘We’re going to keep that boy in jail, because there won’t be any… civil or criminal suits come the election,’ which is just total nonsense,” he continued.

After serving 87 days in prison, Rittenhouse was released in November 2020.

The teen claims that his former lawyers had the money to free him in September but opted not to because they believed he was safer behind bars.

Wood is now fighting to reclaim the $2 million he helped gather for his bond, according to Rittenhouse. According to the teen, his lawyers are trying to keep it so that he can pay his legal fees.

"He filed that motion when the decision was read, as I was coming into court to find out my destiny," Rittenhouse explained. "When he said he raised it for me so I could pay my legal bills, he was only attempting to get that money back." Pierce has stated that he will not accept any entitlements.