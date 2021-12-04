Lin Wood claims that by attacking prominent right-wing figures, he is ‘exposing the enemy within.’

Lin Wood, an attorney, has listed several right-wing figures who he claims filed false complaints against him, claiming that he is “exposing the enemy inside.”

Wood claimed that media personalities Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, former intelligence analyst Sebastian Gorka, and conservative activist Charlie Kirk have targeted him “over the course of the last two years” in an interview that aired recently on Conservative Daily Podcast.

“People we’ve been persuaded to believe are on our side aren’t actually on our side. ‘Well, Wood, you’re causing a schism,’ people remark. I’m not forming a division; rather, I’m exposing one that was built in by the adversary to infiltrate the patriot movement in the first place. They wanted us to enjoy the prospect of shooting at the enemy “”Says the Trump supporter.”

“Half of our people were going to be shooting us in the back from behind. I’ve been exposing the inside adversary. And you must do so before going into fight “Added he.

He also claimed that his former client, Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse, accused him of being a member of QAnon and believing in election fraud. In November, the teen claimed that he fired the attorney because he supported those claims.

“Rittenhouse appears out of nowhere and slams me with the letters A, B, C, D, E, and F, accusing me of being nuts and claiming that there was election fraud when there was none. Falsely claiming that I was connected with QAnon, which I have no idea what it is except that I’m quite confident it doesn’t exist as a true group of people, “Wood said.

Wood has recently been at odds with other Trump supporters. Wood said last week that he is at “war” with lawyer Sidney Powell and retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn.

He claimed that Flynn, Powell, and other members of the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” movement were not focused on the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“After conducting research and connecting the dots, I have concluded that the Stop the Steal organization is a Deep State organization seeking to gather funds for purposes other than FIX 2020,” he says. This is a condensed version of the information.