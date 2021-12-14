Lin Wood, a pro-Trump lawyer, has been cleared in the Georgia election investigation.

Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney, has been absolved of any wrongdoing in an examination into whether he broke Georgia election laws by moving to another state before voting last year.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office initiated an investigation in February into where Wood was living when he voted early in person in Georgia during the 2020 general election, and the State Election Board voted on Tuesday to dismiss the matter. According to a representative for the Secretary of State’s office, no violations were discovered.

When the secretary of state’s office learned from a television reporter that Wood had possibly been living in South Carolina at the time he voted, the investigation was initiated. Wood declared on Telegram on February 1 that he had relocated to the state from Georgia.

According to Georgia law, a person’s residence is “that place in which such person’s occupancy is permanent, without any present intention of withdrawing therefrom.” A person who moves to another state “with the goal of making it such person’s domicile” is considered to have lost their residence in this state, according to the bill. Wood said he was “domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April” in an email to a WSB-TV reporter. In a text message to the Associated Press, Wood said, “While I spent time in South Carolina in 2020, I considered myself domiciled in Georgia and a resident of Georgia at all times in 2020.” He also stated that he voted in person in Georgia for the 2020 general election on October 21, but did not vote in the Senate runoff in January.

Wood campaigned for chairman of the Republican Party in South Carolina after relocating there, but his bid was unsuccessful.

Trump won the election, according to Wood, but it was rigged so that he would lose. He initiated legal challenges on his own and with attorney Sidney Powell, who remained on Trump’s legal team even after she was fired. Republican leaders chastised Wood and Powell for encouraging Georgia voters not to vote in the Senate runoff elections. The runoffs, according to Wood and Powell, will be rigged, and Republicans’ loyalty will be called into doubt. This is a condensed version of the information.