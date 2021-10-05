Lime Street renovation will be reviewed by the city council as soon as possible.

The city council will examine the contentious reconstruction of Liverpool’s Lime Street entryway.

Following the failure of the principal contractor this week, Mayor Joanne Anderson and her cabinet member for transportation, Cllr Dan Barrington, both acknowledged today that the programme will be promptly examined.

Yesterday, it was reported that NMCN, the contractor in charge of revamping Lime Street and the area around St George’s Hall, had gone into administration.

Liverpool City Council’s city-centre road-renovation expenses are spiraling out of control.

The initiative, which is part of the council’s flagship City Centre Connectivity Strategy, has been criticized and resulted in the resignation of one of the council’s cabinet members in April.

Many councillors are upset that the project will cut off bus routes that run between the city’s north and south ends at a time when the city is supposed to be encouraging people to use public transportation.

Following the failure of the project’s contractor, Mayor Joanne Anderson stated she had spoken with cabinet colleagues and it was agreed that there is now a “opportunity to reassess” the Lime Street initiative.

“Obviously, there are complications, and we need to look into the details,” she continued, “but it is an opportunity to evaluate what we’re doing and consider the feedback we’re getting.”

“Everything that has happened in the previous few days in relation to that particular development provides us with the opportunity to assess it.”

Cllr Laura Robertson-Collins, who quit her cabinet post in April in protest over the proposal, tabled a resolution calling for a change of course at tonight’s meeting of the council’s environment committee, confirming this rethink.

The failure of NMCN “gave an opportunity to reflect on the design around Lime Street,” said Cllr Dan Barrington, the incoming cabinet member for transport and the environment.

“I have requested our interim roads director to conduct an urgent evaluation of the Lime Street design,” he continued.

Karen Agbabiaka, the interim roads director, said she raised a number of concerns about the program when she first came in the summer and has been actively watching the situation since then.

Today’s remarks mark a watershed moment in what has been a massive continuing undertaking for the city and. “The summary has come to an end.”