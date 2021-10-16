Lime Street has evolved into an important battleground for the city’s future.

In more ways than one, Lime Street Station marks the conclusion of the railway.

For visitors coming from outside of Liverpool, the nearby region serves as the first and last stop on their journey.

There is no sense of transience beneath its vast form, which is unusual for a national train station servicing one of the country’s largest cities. It’s either the starting point or the ending point. There is never anything in between.

: What went wrong with Lime Street’s plans and what might happen next

However, the area around Lime Street, which lends the station its name, has not experienced the same levels of certainty during the last 20 years.

Much of the street has been caught in a tug of war, similar to the trains that arrive and depart the city only a few meters away.

Lime Street is not a new conflict, despite the fact that its latest phase of renovation has once again garnered headlines for the wrong reasons.

By the new millennium, a row of stores tightly packed up against the highway had obscured much of the station’s iconic façade.

A new student housing complex, Grand Central, had been built on Skelhorne Street near the back of the station, an area that would prove ideal for similar developments.

In 2008, work on the Lime Street Gateway project began, which included the demolition of the businesses as well as Concourse House, an office skyscraper.

In exchange, the station’s plateau was enlarged, providing the ideal viewing platform for St George’s Hall and William Brown Street.

Councillor Nick Small, who represents the Lime Street area, has been involved in a number of projects in the region and believes the gateway project, which was finished in 2010, was a huge success.

“The work that went on in front of the station was pretty good,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“You forget how horrible Lime Street used to be – the stores that used to be there.” The construction of the plateau outside the station is, in my opinion, excellent news.

When the stores and the old Concourse House were no longer visible, a new building was built. “The summary has come to an end.”