Lille president claims Renato Sanches transfer is an open secret amid Liverpool rumours.

Lille president Olivier Letang has admitted that his team was close to agreeing to sell Renato Sanches, but the transaction was shelved due to a knee injury.

Following his strong performances at Euro 2020 in the aftermath of Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure, the Portuguese midfielder was linked with a move to Liverpool.

Sanches was also a member of the Lille team that dethroned Paris Saint-Germain as Ligue 1 champions last season.

In December and January, the Portugal international, who formerly played for Bayern Munich and Swansea City, was linked with a move to Anfield.

Some sources at the time even claimed that the club and the athlete had reached an agreement.

However, as The Washington Newsday noted at the time, such allegations were false, with Sanches not being a player in whom Liverpool had any interest in either January or the previous summer.

Sanches, though, is anticipated to miss a significant amount of time after suffering a knee injury early in the season.

“It’s a well-kept secret. Renato had an exit certificate, therefore he could have left,” Letang told the French daily La Voix du Nord.

“We were on the verge of reaching an agreement with a major club when his knee injury derailed our plans.

“For the time being, we’re glad Renato is still with us, and we hope he returns (as soon as possible) from his injury.”