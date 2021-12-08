Lil’ Troy, a rapper, survives an 18-wheeler fire on a Houston highway.

The rapper behind the 1999 hit “Wanna Be a Baller” stated earlier this week that he “got the scare of my life” when the 18-wheeler he was driving caught fire on a Texas highway.

Troy Birklett, popularly known as Lil’ Troy, is now a truck driver who was driving his Birklett Trucking Company’s 18-wheeler into Texas from Arkansas on Monday when he observed flames rising up from the hood, according to Houston-based television station KTRK-TV.

During an interview with the station, Birklett said, “Right before I got ready to go, I started to see fire, flames rising up from the hood.” “And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get out of this truck,’ you understand? It’s ablaze!” Birklett said he escaped the truck with his glasses, keys, and phone, but said the blaze burned everything else inside the cabin. He recorded video of flames devouring the front of the truck as thick plumes of smoke billowed across the busy highway with his phone.

“Yesterday I had the terror of my life and the blessing of my life my truck caught on fire while I was traveling on the interstate and I was bless that I was able to get out of traffic and pull over and get out of the truck with no one getting hurt GOD IS awesome,” Birklett captioned the video on Instagram.

Firefighters took “a while” to put out the fires, he said KTRK. “It went ‘boom’ again” while they were on the scene, he added of the truck.

Birklett remarked, “I thank God for the fire department.” “They came and made certain that no one else was hurt at the same moment.” The cabin was heavily damaged in the aftermath of the fire, according to photos Birklett shared on Instagram. Birklett informed KTRK that he purchased the 18-wheeler around two months ago, and an Instagram photo from October 14 appeared to show the identical vehicle as Birklett welcomed it into his fleet.

The experience, according to Birklett, made him worry about his family.

“I believe God has a better plan for me,” he remarked, adding later, “It is not my time to leave right now.”

