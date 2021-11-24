Like Peng Shuai, two Chinese activists who supported the #MeToo movement have vanished.

Other stories of Chinese #MeToo campaigners going missing have surfaced since the disappearance and reappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai.

In September, Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing, who assisted women in reporting sexual attacks, were also detained. Since then, no one has heard from any of them.

Huang assisted a woman named Luo Xixi in publicly accusing her Beihang University professor of attempting to force her to have sex with him in 2018. Luo’s experience has prompted scores of other women to speak up. The university conducted an investigation before dismissing the lecturer.

According to the Associated Press, some components of the #MeToo campaign in China were effective, including obtaining the civil code to identify sexual harassment for the first time. However, out of concern of the movement destabilizing the government, it initiated a series of crackdowns against #MeToo campaigners.

The Associated Press quoted Lu Pin, a women’s rights activist, as saying, “They’re publicly barring us from the legitimacy, from the legitimate public arena.” “The center ground in this culture is vanishing.” According to a notification police delivered to Wang’s family, Huang and Wang were charged with subversion of state authority, according to one of Huang and Wang’s acquaintances who talked to the AP on the condition of anonymity. According to the Associated Press, this broad allegation is frequently applied to political dissidents.

Many activists have been labeled as tools of foreign intervention, a description used to discredit their worries as fabrications by China’s foes seeking to destabilize the country. This is a sign of how dangerous the #MeToo movement and activism on women’s rights is to Chinese authorities.

The current crackdown has primarily targeted activists with little celebrity or clout, as well as those who frequently work with underprivileged populations.

Luo’s story prompted scores of other women to speak up—all over the internet. Thousands of students signed petitions urging their colleges to take action against sexual abuse. Women in other professions spoke up, sparking public debates about power inequalities between men and women in many workplaces, the lack of justice for sexual violence survivors, and how gender might influence how people are treated in Chinese culture.

While authorities were disturbed by the national discourse from the start, efforts to undermine action on women's issues have grown this year.