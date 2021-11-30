Lightopia Festival 2021, a short drive from Liverpool, returns with circus, attractions, and more.

Lightopia, a light and lantern festival, has announced that it is now open for its third year.

Lightopia is a multi-award-winning event held in Manchester’s Heaton Park, around an hour’s drive from Liverpool’s city center.

The never-before-seen, lighted trail incorporates spectacular and multi-sensory interactive lights, lanterns, and installations as part of the new spellbinding light and lantern festival A Christmas Fantasy at Heaton Park, which also includes a Dine in the Light experience.

Lightopia has proven to be a popular addition to many people’s holiday calendars, as it is appropriate for couples, families, those looking to socialize with friends, and more.

This year, visitors will enter Lightopia through the Gate of Guardians, which will be lined with shimmering walkways, beautiful lights, and projections.

Tourists to the Grade I-listed Heaton Hall can witness its 9ft bauble-inspired Christmas tree and the stand-alone enormous bauble, which visitors can step inside, to fully get into the Christmas spirit.

Thousands of lights will be used to illuminate the space in a rainbow of colors.

The Lightopia characters and lights convey the story of good vs. evil, with the festive heroes safeguarding Christmas, in order to provide a fairy tale experience.

A magic circus is also on show at Lightopia 2021, complete with illusion-based installations and interactive entertainment such as clowns, animals, and magicians.

On the path, there’s lots more to see, including the massive Earth Flower, which represents our globe. Guests will be able to assist in the care and strengthening of the earth flower. With ten musical drums defending it, “Lightopians” must immerse themselves in the experience and use musical energy to light the flower.

The roots of the earth flower reach deep, as they also illuminate the Field of Love, which overwhelms the senses with an explosion of more than 50,000 love hearts flooding the floor and paving the way into the Future zone.

Lightopia is not just the pinnacle of fantasy adventure, but it also has a time travel zone. Walk into “the future” via holographic time portals and a colorful time tunnel, complete with computerized interactions.

There are wondrous animals to discover in Lightopia's Fantasy Forest, including a nine-tailed cat.