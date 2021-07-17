Lightning Strikes Siblings Taking Selfies; Terrifying Moment Captured On Camera

While sheltering from a storm on a bicycle tour in the United Kingdom, three siblings were hit by lightning on Monday.

One of the images captured the incident.

A bolt of lightning struck Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson as they were refuge behind a tree in East Molesey due to heavy rain.

On their way to see their aunt, the trio had stopped in Molesey for a restroom break.

The twins had taken a selfie of themselves smiling into the camera moments before the tragedy.

According to the BBC, Isobel remarked, “We then wanted a sorrowful photo in the rain.” “All of a sudden, I was on the ground, and all I could hear was a high-pitched buzzing.”

They were struck by the bolt at 5:05 p.m. local time, according to Isobel, 23. (12 p.m. ET).

“We were snapping a picture with our phone and then I was on the ground,” says the narrator. I was feeling disjointed. Rachel, the eldest sibling, told the BBC, “My sister and I were screaming.” “I was burned on my thigh and stomach, and it left me and my sister with lightning-like marks. I couldn’t move my arm because I couldn’t feel it.” There were no life-threatening injuries to the siblings. Locals assisted them until paramedics arrived and brought them to Tooting’s St George’s Hospital. According to the New York Post, the trio was released from the hospital after a few hours.

According to the family, the lightning may have been attracted by a titanium plate surgically inserted in Isobel’s arm following a bicycle accident last year. “Because of the plate, my sister’s arm was quite heated. “Everyone was stunned by what had occurred to us,” Rachel told the BBC.

The Jobson siblings have not decided whether or not they would continue their bicycle tour, but they have stated that they will return to the location to thank the proprietor of a neighboring café who assisted them following the event.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, around 30 to 60 persons are struck by lightning each year in the United Kingdom. Only 5-10% of the strikes are lethal, on average.