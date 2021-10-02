Lifting COVID restrictions in Sweden and Norway has sparked outrage, with pundits calling for an end to mandates.

The decision by Sweden, Norway, and Denmark to eliminate COVID-related limitations drew varied comments on social media in the wake of a drive in the United States to repeal vaccine and mask mandates.

The decision to lift COVID-related restrictions in all three nations drew significant criticism in the United States, where some Republicans continue to oppose mandates in the hopes of achieving similar results.

Anthony LaMesa, a Twitter user, stated, “I think America’s litigious culture is tremendously bad.”

Although I believe America’s litigious culture is a major issue, Massachusetts now has a higher vaccination rate than Denmark, Norway, Ireland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. It’s probably past time for schools to stop using masks. https://t.co/do96Mnr5Ux

September 29, 2021 — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa)

Another individual tweeted, “These countries recognize that learning to live with Covid means no longer worrying about case numbers and implementing systems that are an absurd waste of tax payer’s money with no evident public health benefit.”

Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, a Republican, proposed the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act on Tuesday in an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s directive requiring COVID immunizations.

“President Biden’s Executive Order went much beyond his authority. In a statement attached to the bill he submitted, he stated that every American should be able to make the best decisions for themselves and their family. ”No American should have to choose between his or her conscience, health, and employment.”

Last month, Lankford introduced the COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act with other Republican Senators, including Ted Cruz of Texas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, and Roger Marshall of Kansas. The law prohibits the Department of Defense from denying military members who refuse to get vaccinated a dishonorable discharge.

Meanwhile, Senator Mike Lee of Utah, a Republican, stated on Thursday that despite the vaccination’s benefits, he “just does not feel the federal government should be mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans.”

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a Republican, echoed Lee’s sentiments, saying that some governments and society’ responses to the outbreak “just make no sense.”

“The emergence of vaccine mandates is increasing social differences and will only enhance the pandemic harms,” Johnson wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Times.

“We are constantly told by. This is a condensed version of the information.