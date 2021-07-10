Lifeguard After asking a group of people to stop drinking beachside, he was brutally beaten and stabbed.

A 17-year-old lifeguard at a Worcester County, Massachusetts, pond was attacked by several people on the Fourth of July after he asked a group to stop drinking and smoking in the premises, police said.

Officers had been dispatched to the area of Bell Pond near Worcester’s city center at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an on-duty lifeguard being attacked, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement released Monday.

Responders spotted the adolescent with stab wounds and treated him before transporting him to the hospital via ambulance.

According to WCVB, the unnamed lifeguard was new to the job and had just completed his certification course four to five weeks prior. According to Worcester Parks & Recreation Department assistant commissioner Robert Antonelli Jr., he was following regular practice that has been in place for 25 years.

Prior to the event, a small group of males had been drinking and smoking in the park, according to the police investigation. According to authorities, their actions prompted the lifeguard to issue a warning that if they did not cease, they would be asked to leave.

“Several members of the group left without incident,” police said, “but one individual was verbally confrontational and threatening.”

After threatening the lifeguard, the man returned with a small group and allegedly assaulted the teenager. During the altercation, the victim was allegedly beaten with a stick and stabbed, according to authorities.

According to the statement, officers who had been on the lookout in the vicinity with suspect information apprehended Celestine Bigirimana, 22.

The Everett Gaylord Boulevard resident faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and possession of an open container.

Three more individuals were apprehended after emerging from the bushes and entering East Park, police said. They were suspected of being part of the group that attacked the lifeguard.

Mohamed Abdullahi, 19, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace, while a 17-year-old juvenile faced the same charges plus an additional disorderly conduct charge, according to the statement.

The third man had been released without charges after additional information had been discovered, police said.