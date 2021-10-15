‘Life was great before the killer corrupted my mother,’ her distraught daughter says.

Before her killer came around, the daughter of a woman murdered by her partner said their lives were ‘wonderful.’

On Monday, February 1, about 10.40 a.m., emergency services were called to Twickenham Drive in Leasowe, where they discovered Helen Joy, 54, dead.

She was pronounced dead at the spot, and a post mortem found that she died of multiple injuries and severe hypothermia.

When their mother was killed, their life ‘crumbled into a million pieces.’

Kevin Ashton, 45, also of Twickenham Drive, was convicted guilty of her murder yesterday.

Caisey Hyland, Helen’s youngest daughter, said life was ‘wonderful’ before Ashton came into their lives.

She stated, ” “My mother was a healthy, beautiful, well-built woman who cooked large dinners for her children and ate large dinners herself.

“My mother was a perfect lady who never needed a man’s opinion on how she should look since she was self-sufficient and created her own image; she dressed nicely, her make-up was exactly how she liked it, and it never altered through the years.

“My mother was not an alcoholic; she never drank till the wee hours of the morning, and she never drank cider until she met Kevin Ashton.

“I’m not saying she changed in a matter of seconds; I began to observe changes in her life style, her attitude toward her children, and how she drank in a matter of months.”

The bereft daughter described how she began to lose sight of her mother.

She went on to say: “My mother was no longer the woman I knew. She fought with her children more, didn’t care as much for them as she used to, and her lifestyle had changed.

“I was 11 years old when I first saw the man who turned my mother’s life upside down.

“I saw the man who abused my mother for no reason every day, and that’s when I realized my mother wasn’t there anymore; she wasn’t the fun-loving mother she used to be.

“She was terrified, both of being alone and of being alone without me.

“It wasn’t because my mother intended to push her children away; it was because the man over.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”