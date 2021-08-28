‘Life-Threatening’ On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida is expected to wreak havoc on New Orleans.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Cuba on Friday and is on its way to wreak havoc on the US Gulf Coast and New Orleans on Sunday—exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city.

As it approached western Cuba on Friday, Ida rapidly strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane, with winds reaching 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ida is expected to quickly grow into a more hazardous Category 4 hurricane with gusts of up to 140 mph before making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane over the Gulf Coast on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“When Hurricane Ida makes landfall on the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, it is likely to be a very deadly major hurricane. The hurricane center stated on Saturday that “hurricane-force winds are predicted Sunday across areas of the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast, including metropolitan New Orleans, with potentially catastrophic wind damage probable when the core of Ida moves inshore.”

The hurricane center also warned of a “life-threatening” storm surge along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, predicting heavy rain, strong gusts, and flash flooding.

On Friday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a mandatory evacuation order for locations outside of the city’s levee protection system in preparation for Hurricane Katrina. Other sections of Louisiana have also issued evacuation orders, both voluntary and required in some circumstances.

Tropical storm watches and storm surge watches have been issued for parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, and Florida.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced a state of emergency on Thursday night and cautioned citizens on Friday that “you need to be where you intend to be to ride out the storm by dark tomorrow night.”

According to the Associated Press, National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott stated during a Friday news conference alongside Edwards, “This will be a life-altering storm for individuals who aren’t prepared.”

President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster designation for Louisiana, with FEMA preparing to send nearly 150 medical personnel and nearly 50 other staff.