Life Sentence Killer Faces Additional 18 Months After Prison Attack

A prisoner serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a security guard has had 18 months added to his sentence after a violent attack on another inmate.

Scott Pearson, 28, was involved in a brutal assault on a fellow prisoner at HMP Shotts on August 15, 2024. Pearson, who is currently serving a minimum of 18 years for the 2018 murder of Mohammed Abu Sammour at a housing development in Newarthill, admitted to the attack in Hamilton Sheriff Court. He and two other inmates targeted the victim in a gang assault that involved the use of a pool cue.

The Attack

The incident unfolded when the three prisoners approached the victim from behind. One of the attackers struck the victim with the pool cue, while another continued the assault after the victim attempted to flee, tripping over a table. Pearson kicked the victim, while the other inmate relentlessly continued to hit him with the cue. The victim sustained a head injury and required medical treatment.

This latest incident adds to Pearson’s record of prison offences. Last year, he had 13 months added to his sentence after a dangerous scissors blade was found in his cell. He claimed that he had armed himself after receiving threats on his life from fellow inmates.

Defence lawyer Mary Ellen Scobbie explained that Pearson had initially witnessed the attack on the victim and, in a moment of “foolishness,” decided to intervene. Despite the violent nature of the incident, Scobbie stated that Pearson had since been transferred to HMP Kilmarnock, where he is reportedly doing well and has not committed further offences.

Legal Consequences

During the hearing, Sheriff John Speir expressed concern over Pearson’s continued criminal behaviour within the prison system. Given his history of offences since being incarcerated for murder, Speir ruled that the 18-month sentence for the recent attack would be served consecutively to Pearson’s current sentence. The addition of this sentence means Pearson’s earliest release date, initially set for 2037, will be postponed.

In the wake of his latest conviction, Pearson’s prospects for early release appear even more distant as authorities continue to scrutinize his actions behind bars.