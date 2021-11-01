‘Life Saver,’ a TikTok hack that shred imitation crab in seconds, has gone viral.

In many recipes, shredding imitation crab flesh can take a long time, but with this TikTok hack, it only takes seconds.

Those who have cooked with imitation crab flesh will be familiar with the all-too-often fiddly procedure of shredding it, whether using fingers to individually shred the meat or breaking it apart with a fork.

TikTok has come up with another another useful culinary technique to save you from the moderate agony. @the sugarmamma, a chef and TikTok user, shared her tip for the process: squeeze the water out.

She wrote on-screen, “Life hack from a chef from Sinaloa [on]how to shred imitation crab meat,” and showed herself squeezing the water out of enormous handfuls of imitation crab meat with her fingers.

“It comes out shredded,” she said as she let go of her hand, which was fully covered with shredded meat. Squeezing the liquid from the meat is all it takes.

The hack has received over 1.4 million views in only three days, with users commenting in disbelief at how much time they could have saved over the years.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

#lifehack#foodtiktokchallenge by @the sugarmamma Ivan Cornejo’s Está Daada “You’re telling me that all I needed to do for the hours I’ve been tearing apart was squeeze the water out,” one user remarked.

Another said, “I’m almost embarrassed to disclose how much effort and time I’ve spent shredding it.”

“My mom has me shredding this for what feels like hours when this is all I had to do,” one TikTok user said.

However, squeezing the water out of the meat isn’t the only rapid method for shredding fake crab; two more are demonstrated in YouTube videos.

One YouTuber advised shredding the beef in a bowl with a hand mixer, then covering it with a paper towel to keep the product from flying away.

“Something so basic, yet until I saw this, I struggled with this duty. ‘Really? Now why didn’t I think of that?’ was one of those moments for me “remarked one YouTube user.

Another common web technique is to shred the crab by rolling it over with a rolling pin while it’s still in the bag.

