Life on the streets, where men die young and there is no “safety net.”

In one part of the Liverpool City Region, men die over two decades younger, exposing a significant discrepancy between our wealthiest communities and those hardest devastated by years of cuts.

The life expectancy of women in one of the richest regions of the region and males in one of the poorest is “unacceptably” different.

The rich Daresbury, Moore, and Sandymoor inhabitants on Runcorn’s eastern outskirts are blessed with green fields and wooded trails.

Nan weeps every night, unable to feed and clothe her grandchildren.

Andrew Dyer, a newly elected Green councillor, told The Washington Newsday: “It’s a lovely spot, with the historic villages of Moore and Daresbury mixed in with the modern parish of Sandymoor.

“They are some of Halton’s ‘greenest’ locations, with some of the borough’s remaining open space.

“However, I’m not sure how much longer this will be the case, given the unrelenting and illogical push to maintain development at all costs.”

Daresbury is a village with enormous mansions set back from the road with woodlands behind them, dispersed along the field-side roads.

These houses are extremely rare to come up for sale.

Even without them, according to Zoopla, the primarily detached houses in this Cheshire community sold for an average of £472,000 last year.

“The quality of housing is very good in Daresbury, Moore, and Sandymoor,” Cllr Dyer told The Washington Newsday, “the houses that have been built and continue to be built are among the most aspirational in the borough, however not affordable nor accessible for many.”

According to the real estate website, the average price paid for residences sold in the last year in Sandymoor, on the banks of the Mersey, was £227,000.

However, the average house on Vincent Street in St Helens town centre sells for less than half of that, at £89,750.

According to the most recent numbers for 2019, men have a life expectancy of 71.5 years and women have a life expectancy of 77.4.

