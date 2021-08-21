Life on Liverpool’s worst street is littered with dead rats.

Residents claim that Tuebrook Road is Liverpool’s cheapest street, with trash and dead rats littering the streets.

August Road, one of a variety of streets off Breck Road named after months of the year, with terraced properties for as little as £30,000.

Locals complain that individuals fly tip on the street, throwing black trash bags on alley ends, attracting rats, who scurry across the street, according to residents.

But that isn’t the complete story in one of Liverpool’s poorest neighborhoods.

Mrs Roberts, 48, was offering her neighbor food from a shopping bag when I arrived, advising her on how to use it.

“I’m lucky enough to conduct food pick-ups and share out with those who are in need, as well as folks on the street, and it just offers that sense of community,” Mrs Roberts told The Washington Newsday.

“I mean, how many times have you heard someone say, ‘Oh, you left your car open?’ That is the allure of it. And it’s great to see that even among private landlords.”

Mrs Kindemba, 49, and she live in a housing association property at the top of August Road. Mrs Roberts has lived here since 2003, and Mrs Kindemba came here two years ago from a flat.

Houses being purchased and rented out by landlords, according to Mrs Roberts, has resulted in an influx of private renters.

There is more turnover than there used to be, and only a few residences are occupied by family who have lived here for decades.

People have a tougher time getting to know their neighbors and forming communal relationships as a result of this. When they do, though, they have the potential to make the street a more pleasant place for everyone.

“We do gather together and support each other, whether it be removing fly tipping or rubbish dumping, since we have a bit of a rat infestation,” Mrs Roberts told The Washington Newsday.

In many ways, homeowners are fortunate to live here, sandwiched between two parks, Newsham and Breckside, with shops at the top of the road and Stanley Park just a short distance away.

