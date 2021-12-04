Life on a Merseyside street where Netflix is not available.

One of Merseyside’s busiest streets has been shown to have among of the region’s slowest internet.

Residents of Caldbeck Grove, St Helens, allege that their broadband speeds cause them to wait days to download just one DVD.

Caldbeck Grove in Merseyside has the worst internet speeds in Merseyside, with average download rates of barely 0.75mbps, according to data supplied by the company Uswitch.

This result is nearly a hundred times slower than the national average download speed, which according to Ofcom is 50.4mbps, and pales in comparison to the fastest street in the North West, West Gate in Fleetwood, which has download rates of 841.85mbps on average.

The Washington Newsday met with some of the street’s residents to learn more about living in St Helens, which is near to the popular Carr Mill Dam.

“It takes a good day and a half to download a film to be honest, and that’s for an hour film, I’ve never even considered downloading a lengthier film,” Jamie Beaver, who lives on Caldbeck Grove, said.

Jamie also mentioned that many of the people who live in the small cul-de-sac are older and may not be as dependant on a fast internet connection.

“The internet has always been slow since I got here,” another resident told The Washington Newsday. “Luckily, I don’t use the internet that often, so it doesn’t really affect me that terribly.”

Virgin Media was approached by The Washington Newsday for comment after many people on the street claimed to use the company as an internet service provider.

According to a Virgin Media spokeswoman, “We looked into the speeds that customers in this street experienced. All customers are getting their full upload and download speeds. One customer was experiencing slower-than-expected rates (though still 300Mbps or more…), however this was resolved over 6 weeks ago.”