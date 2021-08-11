‘Life Is Beautiful’ is a three-day event. Vaccine proof and a negative test are required for a concert in Las Vegas.

In order to participate in the performances and events at the “Life Is Beautiful” Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas, participants will need to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

According to a recent White House report, increased cases of COVID-19 in Nevada have continued to boost case and fatality rates, prompting event organizers to announce the new mandates on Wednesday.

Every festival weekend, our most important obligation as festival hosts is to keep you and your music-loving friends safe. While we wait for a joyful return to LIVE music, we’re taking extra precautions for the 2021 event to protect spectators from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/DulUSSPOWk

August 11, 2021 — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful)

Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Green Day, Tame Impala, and more will perform at the event, which begins September 17 and runs through September 19.

Attendees must receive their final vaccine dosage 14 days ahead to the festival, and if unvaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test must be obtained within 72 hours of the event.

The festival’s official website issued a statement outlining the new policy and the rationale behind it. “Our guests’ health and safety remain our first priority, and we are committed to providing a safe festival atmosphere for festival attendees, employees, and artists,” the organizers added.

“As festival hosts, our single most essential obligation is to keep you and your music-loving friends safe during the festival weekend,” they continued. “While we look forward to a spectacular return to LIVE music on September 17th-19th, we are taking extra precautions for the 2021 festival to protect guests from COVID-19.”

“Masks will also be required in all indoor event locations, in compliance with current state and local mandates,” it added. Guests who have not been vaccinated must wear a mask at all times while on the event grounds.”

The festival will use touchless wristbands, cashless transactions, and hand sanitizing facilities in addition to masks and immunizations.

In a recent White House report, Nevada was identified as "an area of concern," and data released on Tuesday revealed that 40 people had died in the previous day alone. KLAS-TV,.