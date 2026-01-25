Life-Changing Wins in Kerala and Nagaland State Lotteries

Excitement gripped India on January 25, 2026, as the Kerala Samrudhi SM-39 and Nagaland State Lotteries announced their latest results, offering prizes worth crores of rupees to lucky winners. The lotteries, highly anticipated across the country, not only brought windfalls for a few, but also showcased the intricate regulatory framework that ensures the integrity of these government-run draws.

Major Prizes Awarded in Kerala and Nagaland

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducted its Samrudhi SM-39 draw at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, where the first prize of ₹1 crore went to ticket number MM 428525. This marked the pinnacle of an event that saw hundreds of participants celebrating their good fortune. The second and third prizes, worth ₹25 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively, were awarded to ticket holders ML 358590 and MJ 684267. Consolation prizes of ₹5,000 were also given to several tickets, spreading joy throughout the state. The complete prize structure included descending amounts ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹100, ensuring many participants received something for their efforts.

Ensuring transparency, Kerala appointed neutral judges to supervise the draw, meticulously overseeing the process to avoid any discrepancies. The Kerala State Lottery has long been a crucial source of revenue for the government, and the draw’s integrity is vital in maintaining public trust. To claim a prize, winners must navigate a structured process, providing a series of documents, including a signed ticket and proof of identification, within 30 days of the draw.

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, three separate lottery draws were held throughout the day. The Dear Yamuna Morning, Dear Vixen Evening, and Dear Toucan Night draws all offered ₹1 crore as the grand prize. As reported by Zee News, the results were eagerly awaited, with thousands hoping their tickets would match the winning numbers. The prize structure in Nagaland, although similar, included lower second and third prizes of ₹9,000 and ₹450, respectively, and a ₹1,000 consolation prize. The draws are part of Nagaland’s daily ritual, with lotteries contributing significantly to local employment and state revenue.

The public’s fascination with lotteries is fueled by the life-changing sums on offer, but also by the underlying economic impact. Lotteries like these provide a major source of revenue for state governments, supporting social initiatives and welfare programs. However, both Mathrubhumi and Zee News reminded readers of the risks associated with gambling, including addiction, urging participants to play responsibly. The lotteries also feature a commission structure, with a 10% commission paid to the agents who sell winning tickets, incentivizing a widespread distribution of tickets.

For winners, the journey from ticket purchase to prize claim is often a blend of euphoria and bureaucratic red tape. Despite the excitement, the process is designed to ensure fairness, with clear steps and deadlines that prevent fraud and ensure that the rightful winners receive their rewards. In both Kerala and Nagaland, the transparency and regulation of the draws have helped maintain public confidence, despite occasional skepticism about the impact of lottery systems.

As the results of January 25, 2026, were revealed, for the winners—whether in Kerala or Nagaland—it was not just about the money, but also the unforgettable story of how their lives changed in an instant. For everyone else, the hope remains that their number might come up next time.