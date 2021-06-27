Lidl’s £3 sweet treat is so popular that customers are ordering “six boxes.”

After one of Lidl’s newest releases was published online, it sparked a lot of buzz among shoppers.

The discount supermarket features a slew of popular items, particularly in the middle aisle, that have buyers lining up to get their hands on them.

Now, people declare they “need to try” a new Lidl item that has been published online.

Lidl’s Bailey’s ice cream cones, which come in Double Chocolate or Vanilla Chocolate flavors and cost £2.99 for a box of four, were featured on the NewfoodsUK Facebook page.

The post has attracted a large number of customers, who have praised the ice cream cones.

Customers appreciated the goods and expressed their excitement for their next Lidl trip among the remarks.

“Ooohhh those look good,” one user said, while another wrote, “Mmm they look nice.”

“Yum yum definitely need to try these!” commented a third.

“Yeahhhhh mmmm sounds lush,” wrote a fourth, while a fifth commented, “Defo getting some of these.”

“O.M.G!!!!!,” said a sixth. I’d want 6 boxes, please.”

