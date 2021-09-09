Lidl trainers, which have been a huge hit throughout Europe, are finally arriving to the UK this month.

Customers who have been waiting for Lidl’s apparel to arrive in the UK will finally get their dream next week.

Lidl’s own-brand trainers, socks, and sliders, which all carried the company’s logo and trademark red, yellow, and blue color scheme, were a hit with shoppers last year.

While the products were not initially accessible in the UK, buyers were eager to find them on eBay, with some vendors asking up to £150 for the £12.99 trainers.

Now, the discount retailer’s ‘Lidl by Lidl’ range is coming to the UK, and it will be available from Thursday, September 16.

From Lidl-branded trainers to vividly colored totes, the collection has it all.

The £12.99 Adult’s Trainers are meant to be the show-stopper, providing a “vintage flair to any ensemble without compromising on comfort,” with extra ankle padding. They come in a variety of sizes for both women and men.

Adult Sports Socks from Lidl cost £1.49, while Men’s Lidl Swimming Shorts cost £4.99 and come in a variety of styles.

The Foldable Lidl Shopping Bag is also available in a variety of patterns, with wide straps and an extra elastic band for easy folding. The bag is available for 99p.

From Thursday, September 16, until stock lasts, ‘Lidl by Lidl’ will be available in stores across the country.