Lidl raises its hourly wage to £10.10, making it the best-paying supermarket in the UK.

Lidl, a discount supermarket, has raised pay for new store floor workers to more than £10 per hour.

From March next year, bosses say entry-level pay would jump from £9.50 to £10.10 an hour outside London and from £10.85 to £11.30 in the city.

Longer-serving employees will see pay climb to £11.40 and £12.25 outside and inside London, respectively, based on length of service.

The National Living Wage is currently £8.91, but it will increase to £9.50 on April 1, 2022.

According to the shop, this means Lidl is now the highest-paying grocer in the country, and that this is in honor of employees’ hard work during the pandemic.

The extra £18 million spent on new salaries by the company equals to £50 million invested in hourly salary rises over the last five years, according to executives.

It comes after all frontline workers received a £200 incentive this year, as well as £150 gift vouchers for all employees in 2020 during the epidemic.

“We have big aspirations to grow our business across Great Britain,” said Christian Hartnagel, CEO of Lidl GB. “To do so, we need to guarantee we attract and look after the greatest personnel at every level of our business.”

By the end of 2023, he hopes to have 1,000 stores open.