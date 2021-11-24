Lidl intends to add 4,000 new positions.

Over the next three years, Lidl expects to generate 4,000 new employment across the UK.

The low-cost retailer plans to open 1,000 locations in the United Kingdom by 2023 and 1,100 by 2025.

Lidl recently released its financial results for the previous year, which showed a 12 percent increase in revenue to £7.7 billion.

After a £25.2 million loss the year before, they made approximately £10 million in pre-tax earnings.

Unlike its stock-market-listed competitors, Lidl does not need to provide more up-to-date sales data because it is privately owned.

During the first year of the pandemic, Lidl said it expanded 55 shops and spent £17.5 million on raising employee compensation, including £8 million in hourly wage increases and £9.5 million in incentives.

Lidl was named the highest-paying supermarket in the UK last week, with entry-level pay rising from £9.50 to £10.10 per hour outside of London.

When Chancellor Rishi Sunak eliminated the charge to help the high street, Lidl promised to refund more than £100 million in business rates savings.

Due to increased sales, a number of “important” merchants made the repayments while other stores were closed.

Christian Hartnagel, Lidl GB’s chief executive, said: “Our sustained investment in new and existing stores, product innovation, and our employees helped us achieve an exceptional trading success over the period.

“All of this resulted to increased revenue and earnings, putting us in a strong position for future growth.”

Lidl also stated that it was working to address concerns about excess packaging in its products and net-zero supply chains, with a goal of reducing own-brand plastic packaging by 40% by 2025.

Despite the increase in revenues, Lidl experienced an increase in administrative costs for importing and exporting products as a result of Brexit, reducing their ability to handle goods efficiently.

It experienced delays at the UK border due to some shipping lines failing to follow government guidelines, and expenses increased on an item-by-item and shipment-by-shipment basis due to customs tariffs and import costs.

Mr Hartnagel told the PA news agency that while the company has seen inflationary pressures, it will invest money in “maintaining prices.””