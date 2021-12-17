Lidl in Liverpool’s city centre has confirmed that the store will close this weekend.

This weekend, a Lidl store in Liverpool’s city center will close for many months.

The London Road store in Liverpool is scheduled to undergo a major renovation in the coming weeks, which will include the addition of a new in-store bakery, an expanded entrance, and improved employee health facilities.

The store will lock its doors at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 19 to conduct redevelopment work, and will stay closed until at least February 2022.

Primark has extended its store hours in the run-up to Christmas.

The restoration is part of the company’s £1.3 billion investment plan for 2021 and 2022 across the country.

Until the work at the London Road grocery is finished, employees will be moved to other Lidl locations.

“We’re happy to be able to remodel our London road store in Liverpool, so that we can give an even better shopping experience in store and bring our much-loved bakery to the local community,” said Stuart Jardine, Lidl GB’s regional Director of Property.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work on these improvements,” said the company.

Customers can still shop at adjacent Lidl outlets on Lime Street and in Kensington for the supermarket’s merchandise.

Here’s where you can find a Lidl near you.