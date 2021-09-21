Lidl customers are outraged as £12.99 sneakers sell out and sell for $1,000 on eBay.

Lidl’s popular new trainers are being snapped up by savvy consumers, who are selling them for up to £1,000 on the internet.

According to Lidl’s official Twitter account, the trainers, which cost £12.99 at the bargain shop, were only released in the UK last week and quickly sold out.

However, there are no plans to replace the bright sneakers in the near future, and some consumers have taken advantage of the situation.

The red, yellow, and blue sneakers with the Lidl brand are being offered online for much more than their initial price, ranging from £30 to £500, with buy-it-now prices of £1,000 on eBay, according to the MEN.

Some customers turned to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the incident, directly to Lidl’s GB account.

“Can’t even acquire a pair because t***pots have picked them up in bulk and are slamming them on eBay at ridiculous prices,” one individual added.

“Not easy to get the trainers when the workers at my local store are openly discussing buying 3 or 4 pairs each to sell online,” remarked another.

After a number of customers alerted them to eBay sales of the footwear, Lidl acknowledged on Twitter that it will be investigating the problem.

“We have been made aware of things being offered on eBay, and we are looking into it,” a Lidl representative said.

Lidl stated it is “hopeful for their return to stores again in the future” for the out-of-stock trainers, but no date has been set for a resupply.