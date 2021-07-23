Lidl customers are ecstatic as the retailer confirms a new summer must-have.

People have been looking for alternative methods to cool off during the recent warmth, and Lidl now has a new product that many shoppers are eager to get their hands on before the summer is through.

People have been exchanging tips and techniques all week, recommending everything from putting bedding in the fridge to consuming hot beverages.

Ice cream, on the other hand, is a popular way to stay cool while enjoying the weather.

Shoppers at Boohoo are lining up to get their hands on a pair of ‘beautiful’ £12 sandals that ‘look so cozy.’

According to BirminghamLive, as buyers race to empty grocery shelves of all frozen delicacies, discount supermarket Lidl has announced an alternative offering. The grocer stated they’ll have an ice cream maker on hand, which would be ideal for the current heat wave.

The Silvercrest ice-cream maker produces over one litre of ice cream in approximately 40 minutes of preparation time. There’s something for everyone with six distinct ice-cream recipes, including one that’s vegan.

On Wednesday, Lidl turned to Twitter to announce that the new product would be available in its famous “middle aisle,” telling followers: “There’s an ice-cream maker in the Middle of Lidl tomorrow, pass it on.”

Excited consumers quickly responded to the tweets, with one user shouting, “I need this!!!” and others tweeting memes to illustrate their delight.

The DIY ice-cream machine arrived just in time, as temperatures in the UK climbed as high as 32 degrees.

Supermarkets encouraged customers to be cautious in the current situation, since hundreds of employees have been forced to self-isolate and stores have been flooded with orders.

They have cautioned people not to panic buy as the track and trace pingdemic continues across the country, isolating thousands of people.

Click here for more information about the Silvercrest ice cream maker.