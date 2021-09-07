Licence bid from dessert parlour in the middle of the parking row on the sidewalk.

A dessert parlour in the heart of the city, in the middle of a pavement parking row, has filed for authorization to offer refreshments late at night and early in the morning.

The Washington Newsday published an article about the street parking on The Strand outside the Heavenly Desserts venue.

We recently aired video of nine automobiles parked illegally on the sidewalk outside the shop, with doors ajar and music blasting.

Now, according to records obtained by The Washington Newsday, the dessert parlour has applied for a new premises license, which would allow it to sell late-night refreshments until midnight on Sunday through Thursday and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nick Small, a councillor for the city center, has been reporting illegal parking outside Heavenly Desserts on a regular basis and has filed a formal protest to the new application.

“The premises is now open, according to its Google listing, till midnight on Sunday-Thursday and 1.30am on Friday and Saturday,” he wrote in his written statement to the council (ie Saturday and Sunday am).

“A Licensing enforcement officer recently visited the premises and informed her that late night refreshments (hot food and beverages) were not given after 11 p.m., despite the fact that residents had previously advised me that this was not the case.

“In the nights, there have been chronic parking issues related with these premises, with customers and delivery vehicles parking illegally on the pavements to get access to the premises. This applies to both take-out and dine-in customers.

“This presents problems, notably for residents of the One Park West development, where the establishments are located, as well as for passersby who are vulnerable. It also jeopardizes local road safety.”

Cllr Small stated in his objection that he had recently discussed the matter with the business’s manager.

"The premises management appears to be apathetic about this," he stated. On the evening of August 19th, while he was unloading cans of soft drinks from his parked car on the sidewalk, I challenged someone who presented himself as the business manager and was informed flatly that he did not see what the."