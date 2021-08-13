Liberty Poole’s misgivings about Jake Cornish intensify as the show progresses.

Liberty and Jake appear to be in jeopardy on tonight’s episode of Love Island, as her questions about Jake’s emotions for her develop.

Liberty was concerned about Jake’s behavior last night, especially when he talked to Mary about children while ignoring her.

Liberty pulls Jake aside for a discussion after the filthy dance challenge tonight.

Jake Cornish, according to Love Island fans, is displaying “red flags.”

“I haven’t actually spoken to you today,” Liberty admitted. “What the hell is going on?”

“You tell me what’s going on,” Jake said.

“I feel like I’ve been noticing a lot of similar things that have gathered since the whole rip the clothes off comment,” Liberty added.

“What do you mean by similar things?” Jake inquired.

“We haven’t spent a lot of time together recently,” Liberty explained.

“I don’t know what else I can say,” Jake tries to soothe her. My girlfriend is you. You are a part of who I am.”

Liberty remarked in the Beach Hut, “He hasn’t given me a reason not to trust him, so why am I letting past trust issues affect that?”

Liberty’s misgivings deepen, and she believes she and Jake should sit down and tell one other how they really feel.

“I’m at my happiest when I’m with you,” Jake stated on the balcony with Liberty. Together, you and I are a perfect match, and we were designed for each other. That’s the way I see it.”

But it’s unknown whether the two can work out their differences and move on with their lives, or if they’ll have to call it quits.